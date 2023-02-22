Music brings people closer and this performance by a 13-year-old blind and neurodivergent girl is proof of it. Named Lucy, the girl left the judges of a Channel 4 broadcast series speechless with her soulful piece of Chopin nocturne. Lucy took the center stage outside the Leeds City Railway Station, leaving passersby stunned by her musical expertise. Footage of her performance that’s doing the rounds on social media, features one of Lucy’s guardians leading her to the piano. He announces that the girl will play the B flat minor nocturne.

Another guardian of the specially-abled Lucy explains that the young pianist tends to cover her ears after the end of her performances as she perceives sound in an unusual manner. But the guardian asserts that she enjoys receiving praises and applause. As soon as Lucy hits the piano, onlookers begin to surround her to watch the incredible show. Many remove their smartphones to record the extraordinary moment, some even get emotional listening to her soulful rendition.

Star pianist Lang Lang, who is one of the judges of the broadcast series The Piano, looks completely astonished by the young pianist. The brand-new television show’s central theme is to find the nation’s best amateur pianists and a barrage of internet users have already begun hailing Lucy as a prodigy. Glimpses of the video show Lang Lang completely mind-blown and he even brainstorms how did the little girl manage to study the difficult piece.

“How does she study? It’s incredible,” he says. The other judge Mika is completely speechless. After the performance, Lucy gets massive applause as she covers her ears, meanwhile, Lang Lang adds, “I don’t know what to say.” Take a look at the performance here:

Meet Lucy. A 13-year-old who is blind and neurodiverse — as she plays a highly-complex Chopin piece. This is truly incredible… pic.twitter.com/6VK0VMwtWN — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 19, 2023

The tweet has raked up over nine million views and more than sixty-two thousand likes on Twitter. Along with the thunderous response also came appreciation for the youngster’s exceptional spirit. A user wrote, “She embodies the entire soul of the music and plays it for us. What magic, and how lucky are we.”

she embodies the entire soul of the music and plays it for us. What magic, and how lucky are we 😭❤️— Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) February 19, 2023

Another commented, “This performance goes beyond any dimension of imagination.”

This performance goes beyond any dimension of imagination.— Marie von den Benken (@Regendelfin) February 19, 2023

A rock band commented, “Truly incredible what some people can overcome! Inspiring to say the least.”

Truly incredible what some people can overcome! Inspiring to say the least— The Nearly Deads (@TheNearlyDeads) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile, a user added, “I am not an expert and I cannot judge how hard this piece is…but this performance is just something different. Almost as if she is flying into the notes… truly incredible.”

I am not an expert and i cannot judge how hard this piece is…but this performance is just something different. Almost like if she is flying into the notes… truly incredible— Il Billo (@Il_Billo) February 21, 2023

Did you find the performance by the girl inspirational?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here