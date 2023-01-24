Watch: 26-Year-Old Man Disarms California Shooter Minutes After He Killed 11 People

In another heartbreaking incident, an active shooter in Monterey Park in California fired at people gathered for a Lunar New Year festival. He killed as many as eleven people and injured at least nine others. Now, NBC News shared a clip of the shocking moment when a young man stepped up to stop any further loss of life at his own risk. 26-year-old Brandon Tsay can be seen wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park shooter at a dance studio minutes after the gunman had already killed and injured many. Not only was the task extremely dangerous but looked physically hard as Brandon tried to push the gunman. Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC News (@nbcnews)

Social media users lauded Brandon Tsay for his bravery. Despite being unarmed himself and clearly at a disadvantage, the 26-year-old did not just save his life but the lives of several others. Many also expressed their outrage about being put in such a situation, to begin with. An Instagram user wrote, “A true hero! Such a selfless act, we need more people like him in this world!”

“What an absolute hero. I’m so sad he had to be in that position, to begin with, but thankful he was selfless and courageous enough to put an end to that man’s vicious act of gun violence,” read another comment.

Another user wrote, “A 26-year-old who not only took the gun but refused to use it on the man—only pointing for him to go. Bravery, seeming control, and ability to himself not be involved in a shooting defense case had he elected to shoot. Unmistakably a courageous, collected, and strong 26-year-old.”

NBC News also reported that while it is still early in the probe to try to find the potential motive behind this act of gun violence, it seems to be a personal motive. The suspect, Huu Can Tran, 72, had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The officials also searched the suspect’s home and found a 308 calibre rifle, evidence that he may be making gun suppressors, and so much ammunition that investigators could not immediately come up with a count. Huu Can Tran shot at the first dance hall in Monterey Park where he killed 11 people before he tried to shoot more in a second dance hall a few minutes later. It was at this second dance hall that he was disarmed by Brandon Tsay. The 26-year-old seized the opportunity when he found the suspect started to “prep" his weapon.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here