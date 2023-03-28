Well, the world of the internet never fails to surprise us with its content. Whether it’s some funny video that makes us laugh out loud or some sentimental clip that makes us all emotional. Recently, a video of four girls on a single scooty without even one wearing a helmet went viral. The girls were also seen taking their pictures and videos.

The video was posted by a user on Twitter and while doing so she also wrote, “To your notice at palm beach road, Vashi. 4 girls travelling on 1 Scotty, taking videos and selfies, without a helmet. Enjoyment is a different thing. This looks casually suicidal. Youngblood needs more awareness. Maybe the highest fines for such acts will help. Date:25/03/23 17:12 hrs.”

To your notice at palm beach road, Vashi. 4 girls travelling on 1 Scotty, taking videos and selfies, without helmet. Enjoyment is a different thing. This looks casually suicidal. Young blood needs more awareness. May b highest fines on such acts will help. Date:25/03/23 17:12 hrs pic.twitter.com/D3MStVx72b— Rupali Sharma (@RupaliVKSharma) March 26, 2023

A user named Rupali VK Sharma shared this video on Twitter. Along with the video, details about the March 25 incident have been released. As soon as the video went viral, Mumbai Police inquired about the license plate to take action, and the user provided the rest of the information.

The video has received over 20,000 views within just a few hours and Navi Mumbai Police has replied to this as well. They wrote, “Number plate is not visible,” to which the user replied, “Couldn’t notice it as their speed was way too much to notice. But CCTV on palm beach road would help I guess.”

Number plate is not visible.— नवी मुंबई पोलीस - Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) March 26, 2023

Couldn’t note it as their speed was way too much to notice. But cctv on palm beach road would help I guess.— Rupali Sharma (@RupaliVKSharma) March 26, 2023

Later, Mumbai Police replied and wrote, “Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, Please send the exact location and mobile number for necessary action.”

Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, Please send the exact location and mobile number for necessary action.— नवी मुंबई पोलीस - Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) March 27, 2023

Exact location is the Inorbit mall bridge that is post morage signal. You can scan the footage from Wadhwa Signal upto Vashi Sector 17 signal.— Rupali Sharma (@RupaliVKSharma) March 27, 2023

To this, the user said, “The exact location is the Inorbit mall bridge which posts more signals. You can scan the footage from Wadhwa Signal up to Vashi Sector 17 signal.”

