Watch: 5-Year-Old Boy Leads Police Patrol On His Tiny Bike, Reason Will Melt Your Heart

A video of a five-year-old boy leading a police patrol on his tiny electric police bike is making rounds on social media. In the clip, the young boy named Harry could be seen heading a group of four officers, as they ride behind him in their electric bikes. The video has garnered over 1.3 million views and 100k likes. The caption of the video reads, “Durham police have made the dream of 5-year-old boy Harry Farrell come true, allowing him to lead a police patrol on his electric motorcycle. Harry’s father passed away last year and to cheer him up, his mother bought him a tiny police bike for Christmas. When the Durham Constabulary police station found out, they surprised him with his very own motorcade”.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “This restores my faith in humanity. That smile is priceless”. Another user commented, “Love this! This is beautiful, precious and amazing that the Durham Constabulary Police Station gave Harry his very own motorcade”. One user also wrote, “That little boy will remember that, for the rest of his life”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The original video has been shared by Durham Roads and Armed Policing. They have also shared a picture, in which Harry could be seen posing with the officers.

Harry lost his father last year. Following this, his family got him the best Christmas gift, which is a miniature electric police bike to lift his mood. In the viral video, the young boy could also be seen wearing a green-coloured uniform with a police cap on his head. Cleveland and Durham Police forces joined hands to bring a smile to Harry’s face, as he went through a lot recently.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here