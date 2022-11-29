Watch: 80-Year-Old Woman From Meerut Completes 100-Meter Race In Just 49 Seconds

An 80-year-old woman recently completed a 100-meter race in just 49 seconds. A video of the elderly woman participating in the race in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, went viral on social media. In the video, she is running in a saree. You will be surprised to know that the woman covered the distance in just 49 seconds. The spectators were taken by surprise by her dedication and gave her a huge round of applause as soon as she completed the race.

In the viral video, the elderly woman is seen commencing the race by clapping, presumably to cheer herself up. The song Chak De India played in the background as she ran towards the finish line by hammer and tongs. The old woman did not stop running even for a moment until completed the 100-meter race. She wore a white saree with a full-sleeved shirt blouse and sports shoes. A lot of onlookers were visibly amazed to see the 80-year-old running in a saree. Watch the video, here.

According to News18 Virals, the name of this race is District Athletic NEET-2022, which was organised by Krida Bharti and Global Social Connect. And, the name of the 80-year-old woman is Biri Devi Bharala. She achieved this feat in the first Master’s District Athletic Meet-2022, held under the aegis of the Masters Athletic Association at Ved International School, Meerut. After finishing the race, Biri Devi was seen accepting people’s greetings and hugging her coach to celebrate the milestone.

The sports event was jointly inaugurated by Anil Chowdhary, Commonwealth Judo medalist Babita Negi, and Jagdish Malhotra. Both male and female players above the age group of 35 years participated in this competition. The chief guests of this event were Krida Bharti district president Ashwani Gupta, Sanjeev Kapoor, Dr. Abhishek, and Upendra Pradhan.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here