The internet is full of videos that are often baffling. Some of these bizarre clips feature animals that have unique biological structures. One such video, showing a three-horned cow, has gone viral on Twitter and users just cannot keep calm.

Shared by a user with the text, “Ever seen a cow with three horns?” The video shows the bizarre animal roaming around in a field flaunting its three huge horns. A 2020 article by Hindustan Times, which features the same video, reveals that the animal is an Ankole Cow.

The Ankole Cows are known to have long white horns. But this unique bovine has grabbed social media users’ attention due to the third horn on its head. Although the recent video does not have a lot of views on the microblogging platform, IFS Susanta Nanda shared the same video back in May 2020 which grabbed more than 13 thousand views and over 1000 likes. People in the comments were both baffled and confused.

It happens only in Africa. The mahishasur— Meera Tiwari (@M42843454) May 18, 2020

A user commented, “It happens only in Africa. The mahishasur.”

I am having neck pain just by seeing this 🙈— The Rebel (@Lalitk04) May 14, 2020

Another user wrote, “I am having neck pain just by seeing this.”

Several users asked if this was a mutation or a defect, but the IFS did not respond to every comment leaving some of the questions unanswered. Some other users were even empathetic towards the bovine due to the amount of weight it was carrying on its head.

Many similar videos often go viral on social media platforms, and each one of them teaches us something unique about nature. Some of them are even funny.

Recently, one such bizarre video shared on Twitter showed a cow inserting its mouth in a woman’s car to eat from her bowl of food. The woman starts screaming and the cow’s saliva leaks all over in the car. The woman tries to get the cow out of the car and eventually is able to successfully do it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here