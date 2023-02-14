People around the world are busy setting some of the craziest world records ever. And when not, they are busy revisiting past records. The Face Team Acrobatic Sports Theatre from Hungary set a Guinness World Record for the longest barani flip bounce-pass relay for a forward flip slam dunk. A total of thirty-five people were involved in setting the record on August 10, 2020. The Guinness World Record on its official Twitter handle shared a clip of just how epic the record was. A gym mat was set close to the basketball hoop. Each player took turns to launch themselves in a barani flip with the help of the trampoline before landing on the mat. The ball was bounced off for the next person to catch. The last one attempted a forward flip slam dunk to set the record.

Social media users expressed how impressed they were with the Guinness World Record attempt. “That was impressive! Well executed,” a user wrote.

“Wow,” another user tweeted, followed by a surprised face emoji.

Another tweet read, “nice.”

According to the Guinness World Record website, the members of the Face Team Acrobatic Sports chose their name as the true representation of themselves. They picked this name because each person on the team has a different skill set to contribute to the team. This varies from basketball freestyle and juggling to dancing and parkour.

Even with all their expertise and what each member brings to the table, the world record was not an easy feat to achieve. The team found this record challenging for multiple reasons. Perhaps the most obvious is the fact that the coordination between each team member for this particular attempt has to be precise. Even the slightest mess-up could have ruined the entire attempt. Another thing they found especially tricky was fitting the entire attempt into the video footage. In fact, according to the Guinness World Record, the Face Team Acrobatic Sports had to actually postpone the attempt due to rain. Yet with the help of their coaches and managers, they were able to overcome these difficulties and set this epic world record.

The team decided to attempt this world record after they had found a lot of time on their hand during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the team’s performing contracts were either postponed or terminated. With the extra time on their hand, they decided to do something grand and that’s how this came to be.

