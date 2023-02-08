CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Watch: Adorable Video Of A Mommy Cat Introducing Her Kitten To A Dog Is Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 12:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The video has gone viral with more than 63 lakh views and over 2.75 lakh likes.

It has been shared on Twitter with the caption, “Mommy introduces her kitten to the dog.”

Pets and their shenanigans, when videotaped, can rake up millions of views on social media. The sole reason for such videos is the cuteness of their interaction among themselves or with humans. One such video, showing a cat introducing her baby kitten to a dog, has gone viral on Twitter. The clip shows a curious dog looking at a kitten placed in front of him. The kitten’s mother sits next to the dog. Once she makes herself comfortable, she introduces the kitten to the dog by placing her paw on the baby. It has been shared on Twitter with the caption, “Mommy introduces her kitten to the dog.”

The video has gone viral with more than 63 lakh views and over 2.75 lakh likes. People in comments discussed how adorable the video is, and posted similar pet interaction clips.

A user shared a video of a kitten sitting and playing in a dog’s lap in the comments. The dog seemed relaxed, as the kitten played with herself and the dog’s face.

Another clip shared by a user showed a cat making cookies with his paws on a dog’s back. The comment read, “My dog loves kittens so much he lets them do this on his back.”

A third user wrote, “She looks like she’s protecting it and ready to attack, going by her ears. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a ginger female cat, I thought they were all Tom’s?”

A fourth user wrote, “My German Shepherd wanted to be introduced to the kittens before the mother was ready. That’s how we found out how many cats a German Shepherd’s nose can hold.”

A lot of other users shared similar experiences via text and videos in the comment section. They revealed how they loved to see their pets interacting, and being intelligent enough to know that smaller animals and newborns were to be handled gently and with extreme caution.

