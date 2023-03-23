WATCH: Adorable Video of Little Girl Saluting Kerala Police Officer Will Make Your Heart Melt

A heart-warming video of a little girl greeting a Kerala police officer has gone viral on social media. The video, posted by the Kerala Police on their official Instagram handle, shows a little girl walking around a police jeep in an orange dress and smiling at the camera. She approaches a police officer who is seen talking with another man and salutes him. The officer returns the salute, and the girl runs back laughing. The viral video is described as a message of affectionate greetings from a young girl.

The viral video has garnered over 400,000 views, 59,500 likes, and 359 comments in just two days, demonstrating the power of a simple gesture of kindness.

The girl’s mother commented on the video, identifying her daughter as “Neha Kutty" and thanking Circle Inspector Shree Biju Sir of the Poovar Coastal Police Station for his kindness towards her daughter.

The video has received a lot of love and admiration from internet users, who have left heart emojis and kind words in the comments section. Some even expressed their wishes for the little girl to become a police officer in the future.

A user even congratulated Kerala Police for showcasing such affection and kindness towards the little girl. The user wrote, “Congrats Kerala Police really nice heart touching video".

Comments appreciating the girl’s smile were also made and some other comments called the video “wonderful". Overall, this Instagram post amassed huge amounts of appreciation for the Kerala Police.

In 2018, another video capturing a similar candid moment went viral on social media. The footage showed a schoolboy walking past Bengaluru city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar and stopping to give him a salute as a sign of respect. The video received widespread appreciation from internet users, who praised the boy’s gesture and the police commissioner’s response.

The video was widely shared on social media, with many users expressing their admiration for the young boy’s sense of discipline and respect.

While police officers are known for their heroism and selflessness, this small act of kindness towards a little girl has touched the hearts of many.

