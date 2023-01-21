Watch: Anaconda Attacks And Kills a Mountain Lion

Anacondas are creatures that can engulf animals thrice their size with ease. Innumerable videos on social media show anacondas attacking animals of various sizes, wrapping them up from head to toe and killing them in a minute. One such video of an anaconda attacking a mountain lion and eventually killing it has gone viral on Twitter.

Eunectes attacks a mountain lion pic.twitter.com/NRqjSxichA— Turki (@511turkee) January 14, 2023

The video was posted last week by the Twitter handle named Turki. Sharing the video the user wrote, “Eunectes attacks a mountain lion."

The 2-minute-20-second-long clip shows a mountain lion looking down into a crevice. Suddenly, it is attacked by an anaconda and starts to struggle. The animal tries its best to escape the anaconda’s clutches, but it slowly starts to lose movement as the reptile wraps its prey tighter.

As the video progresses, the lion’s struggle slowly comes to an end and the anaconda’s grip gets tighter, disallowing the mountain lion from breathing and eventually choking it to death. Towards the end of the video the prey is seen becoming motionless.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with more than 1 lakh views.

People in the comments section expressed their views on the video.

I mean…what the hell you just stare at something while you know you see something strange in that hole first 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ I feel bad to that lion but also mad— butthurt Charles fanboys (@SurrealGong) January 14, 2023

A user commented, “I mean…what the hell you just stare at something while you know you see something strange in that hole first. I feel bad for that lion, but also mad.”

Wow! If I ever have a family of mountain lions living in my walls, I’m getting myself a Eunectes!— Joseph Sutherland (@Dissatisfiedone) January 14, 2023

Another user wrote, “Wow! If I ever have a family of mountain lions living in my walls, I’m getting myself a Eunectes!”

Looks like a reticulated python from the skin markings, eunectes is different— Brian Thomas (@bowwowk9) January 17, 2023

A third one thought that the reptile looked more like a python and wrote, “Looks like a reticulated python from the skin markings, Eunectes is different.”

Man that’s a regular cat— turbulence (@KnowledgeTruthL) January 15, 2023

A few users even argued that the prey wasn’t a mountain lion but just a regular cat and a user tweeted, “Man that’s a regular cat.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here