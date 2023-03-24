WATCH: Anxious Elephant Seal Revives Newborn, Erupts With Joy in Heartwarming Video

A heartwarming video showing an elephant seal trying to revive her newborn baby has gone viral on Twitter. The 11-second clip, which was posted by a Twitter account called Science Girl, has already garnered over 5.2 million views. The video shows the mother seal anxiously nudging her newborn, which initially remained still. But after a few nudges, the baby comes to life, prompting the mother seal to erupt in joy. The video has garnered a range of positive reactions, with many users commenting on the unconditional love of a mother for her child.

Some users noted that the emotional reaction of the mother seal was particularly interesting, as she initially looked sad when her baby did not move. But her surge of joy when the baby started moving again was truly heartwarming. Others wrote, “We need a lot more interaction with animals to be healthy in this world…".

This elephant seal mum has just given birth and is anxious her baby is still, Watch her reaction when her child moves pic.twitter.com/D3DdU7h0on — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 22, 2023

One user even jokingly remarked, “That’s the same nip of life a baby will get when mom comes thru there and it’s room isn’t cleaned, it’s homework isn’t done or it’s been on its video games too long or she has to call your name three times. Welcome to the world, baby. You’ve been warned."

Recently, a similar video of a lioness protecting her cub from an enraged lion has gained widespread attention on Twitter. The video, which was shared by a user named “The Figen”, has received over 1.4 million views and 22,000 likes within a short span of time. The footage captures a tense moment in which the lion displays aggression towards its cub, prompting the lioness to swiftly intervene and defend her cub.

When the baby lion's father got angry, his mother immediately ran to her cub! Mother heart! ❤️pic.twitter.com/V6oUbYckdT— The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 21, 2023

The video even garnered several remarks from different users. Some users compared her to “Mufasa" from the film “The Lion King" while other users commented “Moma to the rescue" on the tweet. Other users also appreciated the protective nature of the lioness and wrote, “Protective Momma."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here