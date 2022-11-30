WATCH: Artist Creates Cillian Murphy's Cutout From Paper, Netizens Call Him 'Gifted'

An artist’s creativity knows no bounds and this holds true for this man who has created a cutout of Irish actor Cillian Murphy by just using scissors and a paper. A video, uploaded on Instagram, by artist Eduardi Tsokolakyan shows the image of Peaky Blinders character Thomas Shelby on the screen. Right in front of it, he holds paper and scissors and starts doing the magic. As the video proceeds, we can see the cutout turning out to be a beautiful replica of that image.

“Cut portrait (Thomas Shelby)," read the caption. The video perfectly displays the talent of this artist. He has also uploaded similar cut portraits before. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 11k likes. “I’m legitimately curious- what’s your method/approach? Do you plan your cuts beforehand? Is there a video or series I can watch to learn technique? It honestly looks like magic!" questioned an Instagram user.

Another person wrote, “Brilliant man beyond words to describe your talent! You are touched by a celestial force that only few since the dawn of age have been blessed by. Whatever you create cannot be taught. Anyone wanting to learn this intrinsic gift must come to the realisation that even if you master the technicality of this craft, Ed innately knows it without one lesson and his fluidity in the act of creation is art itself."

Meanwhile, earlier, American artist David Popa used charcoal and soil to draw portraits on floating ice blocks in the Baltic Sea. A video, uploaded on YouTube, gives a glimpse of the 29-year-old artist’s exceptional talent. It features an aerial view of one of Popa’s portraits where he is seen standing on huge sheets of ice and drawing the artwork. As the drone captures the breathtaking portrait from a higher altitude, it gets even more spectacular with small chunks of ice surrounding the big sheet and adding to the beauty of the painting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here