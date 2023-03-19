CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » WATCH: Assam People Play With Fire As They Celebrate Baikho Festival
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Assam People Play With Fire As They Celebrate Baikho Festival

Reported By: Stuti Tripathi

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 13:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Assam People Play With Fire As They Celebrate Baikho Festival. (Image: NEws18)

People play with fire, some dance on fire, some walk over the fire with bare feet. They worship Baikho Goddess since ancient times.

Rabha Community of Assam celebrates traditional Baikho festival which is associated with agriculture. This festival has some unique celebration style and playing with fire is one of those. People play with fire, some dance on fire, some walk over the fire with bare feet. They worship Baikho Goddess since ancient times.

Rabha people dance on the fire to appease the Goddess Baikho by offering prayers following different rituals. Rabhas believe that with the blessings of the goddess, “Baybras"s (all the young people who perform this dance) do not suffer any harm while performing on fire.

This dance on fire is called “Bar Nakkai" in the Rabha language. This festival is celebrated in the west Darrang of Krishnai, Goalpara. Baikho festival is basically celebrated by farmers to improve cultivation and avoid diseases. Rabha people believe that worshiping Goddess Baikho will fulfils their desire.

Meanwhile, weeks after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to the Tiwa population in the Morigaon district of Assam to remain rooted in their culture and identity and maintain a safe distance from the trend of religious conversions, more than 24 families of the community reverted to their roots to Hinduism in a traditional ceremony observed at the court of Gova (Tiwa) king on Monday. The ceremony was held in Mortan village en route to Karbi Anglong from Nellie in Assam.

Read More