A certain code of conduct is expected of one while having a meal in a fine dining restaurant. However, Siddhesh Lokare, a Mumbai-based content creator, experimented by paying his bill at a high-end restaurant with just coins. The Instagram Reel opened with the creator deciding to dress up in a suit to visit the Taj Mahal Palace. As he was ordering his food, he also revealed that Ragda Puri costs around Rs 800 there.

After a few frames, he ordered an average pizza and a mocktail and then asked for the bill. When the waiter arrived with the bill, the creator took out a bag full of coins and started counting them, leaving everyone around him surprised. When the waiter came back to collect the bill, he was a little shocked but to lighten up the situation, the creator can be heard saying, “National Union Chillar Party.”

The waiter responded with a smile and said that he needed to count the money. The creator also mentioned that he could hear noises from the kitchen as the staff was calculating the coins.

He concluded the video by sharing a life lesson and said, “Well, the moral of the experiment is that we are so busy wearing layers based on the decorum we are surrounded with that we forget to embrace the rawness of being local at heart. Own yourself at heart for who you are and not for how situation or people expect you to be.”

The caption of the post read: “Taj hotel me bhi kaand kar ke aa gaya yaar, Transaction matter karta hai yaar, phir chaahein dollar se karo ya chillar se.”

The video has received a mixed reaction from Instagram users. One of the users said, “The moral of this experiment said it, how you’re trying to let your surroundings affect your actions but in the end, it doesn’t even matter! This makes me so happy.”

Another user said, “It is easier to pay in notes. Yeh kaisa moral diya tumne.” One more user commented, “As per Indian laws, you’re not allowed to pay, through coins, where the payment exceeds Rs 1,000.”

The video has reached 1.2 million views since it was uploaded.

