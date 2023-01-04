WATCH: Bengaluru Traffic Cop Risks His Life to Save a Bird, Internet Salutes Him

A Bengaluru traffic policeman has been winning hearts on the internet for his risking his life to save a bird. In the clip, the traffic cop, Suresh, can be seen risking his life by climbing a hoarding to free a bird tangled in the hoarding tower. The cop, without thinking of any safety equipment, climbed up the hoarding and untied the wire in which the pigeon appeared to be tangled. The bird flew away after being freed.

The clip of the incident was posted on Twitter by Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Bengaluru’s deputy commissioner of traffic police. “The hidden and unexplored side of policemen. Well done Mr. Suresh from Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station,” Kumar wrote in the caption.

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users expressed gratitude to the officer for his selfless service. However, there were also others who expressed concern for his safety. “Appreciate the action but not at the cost of safety. Like how you insist on helmets for all riders, safety should be a priority for the policeman as well. He too has a family back home,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “This is beyond the call of his duty. Please ensure he is suitably awarded.”

One of the users suggested that the Police should equip PCR vans with emergency kits to ensure the cops’ security in such situations.

“Sir, Without safety and precautions please don’t encourage such actions. In the event of adverse consequences, I am pretty sure none will come in support for his family throughout his life,” read another comment.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra also shared the same video. “Our mobile police are also involved in rescue work. Mr Suresh, Traffic Police of Rajajinagar, rescued the crow stuck in the tower with great care. Kudos to him for his punctuality and sense of duty,” he wrote while captioning the post.

The video garnered over 2.26 lakh views and still counting.

