The world of the internet keeps treating us with videos that surprise us every single time. You must have seen different kinds of animals playing with each other and it’s always adorable. One can’t help but watch animal videos on a loop and when animals are from different breeds or species, it becomes even tougher to put your phones down. But can two different species of animals be friends? Well, we are here to find out the same.

A video, shared by the Instagram handle biggest_pitbulls, has gone viral on social media that shows the friendship between a pit bull dog and a tiger. You must have been surprised to hear the dog and tiger playing together, but we bet that you will be even more surprised after watching this video. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG PITBULL’s of Tyrkey🏆 (@biggest_pitbulls)

In the video, a tiger and a pitbull are seen playing in a park. The tiger is on top of the pitbull playing with him. Though the dog is lying down, it appears to be a little uncomfortable.

While sharing the video, the user wrote, “Best friends.” The video went viral as soon as it surfaced on the internet. The video has crossed over a million views and the comments section is filled with mixed opinions.

One of the social media users wrote, “That dog is not enjoying the friendship. He can go from friend to dinner at any point.” Another wrote, “It does appear like a healthy relationship, but that tiger weight alone can unintentionally hurt that dog. Not to mention, things can change in seconds.” A third user commented, “Not funny, you can see the terror in his eyes. Wtf is wrong with people thinking a tiger and dog are friends?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG PITBULL’s of Tyrkey🏆 (@biggest_pitbulls)

Later, the Instagram handle biggest_pitbulls shared another adorable video that will steal your heart. The video shows a big pit bull playing with her two kids. Within just a few hours, the video received over 30,000 views and the comments section was flooded with love emojis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here