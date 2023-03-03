Social media platforms are full of horrifying videos, showing animals lethally attacking humans. Such videos often go viral as people are curious about how animals attack or hunt down other living beings. This makes one of the most-watched clips on the internet. One such video, showing a man eaten by a shark in the most bizarre way possible, has been making rounds on Instagram.

The clip shows the man going in for a dive. Nothing seems wrong in the beginning, until a second later when a big shark jumps out of the water and devours the man out of nowhere. The shark grabs the man in its jaws and makes its way back to the deep waters.

While the video looks real, it may have parts that are created by computer graphics. This is because although sharks jump out of the water, they cannot take sharp turns mid-air and make their way back. They can accumulate enough momentum to be able to jump out of the water but they do not possess as much agility and flexibility. The video has gathered more than 15 lakh views now.

A video on Discovery’s official YouTube channel showed how sharks jump out of the water and go back in. It was captioned, “The Ultimate Air Jaws Breach!” The clip shows a group of people trying to lure a shark out of the water to catch a decoy seal they have placed in the water, keeping it attached to the boat with a rope. The shark jumps out of the water, not vertically but at an angle so that it can make a curving motion and dive back into the water.

According to A-Z Animals, when a great white shark pursues a seal, it can swim at speeds of up to 64 kmph and typically fly up to ten feet in air. This action of jumping in air to catch its prey is known as breaching. The success rate of the great white shark’s hunting practice of breaching is about 50 percent. This causes the shark to exert a massive amount of energy, so it is not a common sight.

