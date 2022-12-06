WATCH: Born With Fractured Ribs, Abandoned Chimpanzee Reunites With Human Parents

A wholesome video of a baby chimp reuniting with its human parents has melted hearts on the internet. The Twitter user who shared the clip also revealed the tragic life story of the rescued animal. The baby chimp was born with broken ribs and was suffering from pneumonia when it was found by a human couple. After being abandoned by its own mother, the animal received love and care from the human couple. When the chimp began to grow, the adoptive parents sent the animal into a controlled environment likely to be raised by animal experts.

However, the couple seemingly makes it a point to visit the baby chimp at regular intervals. A video of their reunion is now serving as a great example of the pure bond that can be shared between humans and animals. In the clip, the chimp is released rushes toward the woman and engulfs her in a bear hug. In the next moment, he leaves and moves toward to hug the man. “This baby chimp was born with broken ribs, had pneumonia, and was abandoned by his own mother. A human couple raised him and showed him, love. Today — this is how he reacts whenever he sees them,” the Twitter user captioned the video. Take a look at it here:

This baby chimp was born with broken ribs, had pneumonia, and was abandoned by his own mother.A human couple raised him and showed him love. Today — this is how he reacts whenever he sees them. ♥♥ pic.twitter.com/VJu7ebLFAS — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 5, 2022

The video has amassed over thirteen million views on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of users have lauded the heart-warming bond shared between the human couple and the chimp. A user said, “Animals become more merciful than humans.”

Animals become more merciful than humans— souad souad (@souadmeziani) December 5, 2022

Another wrote, “That’s all it takes. To Love! Why can’t all humans feel love for all creation? YNWA (Y’all never walk alone)!”

That’s all it takes. To LOVE !! Why can’t all humans feel LOVE for all creation !! YNWA !!— Neil S Hogg (@NeilSHogg1) December 5, 2022

One more commented, “If they’re raised and treated the right way, chimps can be very close to humans.”

If they’re raised and treated the right way, chimps can be very close to humans.— The_Movie_Going_Gamer (@The_Movie_Goer) December 5, 2022

Meanwhile, a user expressed, “To think there are people who believe animals don’t have the capability to process emotions when you can literally look in their eyes & see a soul.”

To think there’s people who believe animals don’t have the capability to process emotions when you can literally look in their eyes & see a soul 🌸— 🌸 (@bibimnc) December 5, 2022

Did it melt your heart too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here