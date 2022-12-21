WATCH: Boy Asks Stepdad to Legally Adopt Him, Emotional Moment Goes Viral

This boy understood the real meaning of familial bonds and took a major step towards showing his affection for his stepfather. The beautiful moment was captured on camera and is now winning the hearts of social media users. The young boy can be seen walking to his mother and stepfather during their wedding photoshoot. Along with his sisters, the entire family poses together. The boy then goes on to hand his stepfather a piece of paper and pen. Confused at first, the stepfather only reads the paper. The boy then hugs his stepfather and the man breaks into a grin. His mother and sisters also get teary-eyed as they hug each other.

This endearing moment was something the social media users wanted to see more of. Many called it “beautiful” and mentioned that they loved the clip. An Instagram user wrote, “Beautiful. This is what I like to see and read about,”

“Omg! The matching outfits. What a gorgeous family!” read another user’s comment.

A comment read, “Anyone can be a father, but it takes a beautiful man to be a ‘Dad’!”

