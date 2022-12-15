WATCH: Boy Plays Drums Made Out of Scrap Material and Empty Vessels. Internet is Impressed

They say “where there’s a will, there’s a way,” and now a little boy’s video playing the drums made out of empty vessels and sticks has become a testimony to it. Not only has the clip left the internet astounded but it has also proven if someone really wants to achieve something with strong determination, they will surely find a way no matter how many curveballs life throws at them. In a viral Instagram clip, a little boy can be seen bringing people closer with his exceptional musical prowess and an infectious smile on his place. While the boy cannot afford to buy real drums and sticks, that did not stop him from creating something out of the box.

He can be seen using a musical instrument resembling a drum set but it is made out of wooden sticks, empty vessels, and scrap materials. The little boy with great enthusiasm bangs the wooden sticks on the made out of waste drums, thereby producing a thumping rhythm that has impressed the internet. In the background, fellow members of the boy’s village can be heard cheering for the little drummer. Watch the video here:

The clip has garnered massive traction on the photo-sharing application, prompting many to ask for the details about the little drummer. A user who appears to be desperate to gift the boy a proper drum set asked, “Someone get me this kid’s information. I want to buy him a drum set. This is talent right here.” Another lauded how “He creates musical instruments to make his own music.” One more added, “What’s lacking in our world is opportunities!” A user said, “Bro just chilling without first-world problems.” Meanwhile, another joined to say, “Come to show, you never need what people in privileged countries have to be happy or even bring happiness to others.”

The viral clip has amassed over thirty lakh likes on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here