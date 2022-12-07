Watch: Boy Pranks Friend By Throwing Her From Third Floor; Video Upsets Internet

A video of a young boy pulling a shocking prank on his female friend has gone viral on social media. The short clip shows the boy lifting the girl in his arms for a picture with her. However, little did she know what was going to happen to her next, which will surely shock you to the core.

In the video, the boy first lifts the girl in his arms and pretends to pose for a picture with her on the balcony of an apartment. Soon, he swings her off the balcony as the camera records her falling on the ice-laden ground from the third floor.

Much to his luck, the girl did not suffer any grave injuries because of the fall. Towards the end of the video, the girl, visibly angry at the boy, hits him in the face and walks away.

The video was posted on Twitter on December 5. The caption of the tweet read, “I have seen some crazy pranks but this is in its own lane.” So far, the video has received more than 5 million views and nearly 67k people have liked it on the mircro-blogging platform.

Watch the viral video here:

I have seen some crazy pranks but this is in its own lane pic.twitter.com/u7BInHIbPC— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 6, 2022

As soon as the video surfaced on Twitter, several upset users took to the comments section of the tweet to slam the boy for the prank. One user wrote, “This is how people catch charges like a small prank gone wrong could literally turn into you having a murder charge.” Another commented, “A prank? Dropping someone’s side first could have broken bones if they would have landed differently with that height. Some prank huh.” A third user remarked, “This is the most brutal prank I have ever seen on a woman. Dude literally almost killed her”.

What are your thoughts on this life-threatening prank?

