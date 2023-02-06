Besides the stupendous performances of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra in ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, the dialogues and songs of the epic historical romance drama also impressed the masses. Many of the songs from the film have been recreated into amazing dance performances that are a sheer treat to the eyes. Recently, a group of boys dancing to Deepika and Priyanka’s iconic Pinga song from the film grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. From their perfect synchronisation to their super-energetic moves, these boys seem to have pledged to entertain viewers.

The now-viral clip, dropped on Instagram on December 2 by artist Mohit Yadav, has been gaining traction. He was accompanied by two other male dancers. “Pinga ga pori” captioned Mohit on his post.

The amusing clip opens with Mohit matching beats to the Pingaa song as the other two join him. The three men give a unique twist to the song, incorporating freestyle steps. They groove to the Shreya Ghoshal number seamlessly; the trio’s on-fleek expressions being a bonus. Dressed in casuals, Mohit and his team perfect the dance moves, swaying flawlessly along with the beats, shaking the leg to the famous dance number.

The visual clip has left the Internet population gushing over the amazing choreography with netizens leaving no stone unturned to laud the young lads. “Kyaaa baat” applauded one user. “Outstanding” quipped another. A third individual called herself Mohit’s “Big fan.” Many added multiple heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments.

So far, the video has garnered over 761k views with more than 77.2k likes on Instagram. Going by his IG profile, Mohit has competed in numerous dance reality shows including Star Plus’ Dance Plus 4, Zee TV’s Dance India Dance 7, and DD National’s Bharat Ki Shaan Rum Jhum.

One glance at Mohit’s social media feed will take you on a tour of some of his mind-blowing choreographies on several Bollywood dance tracks. Some of his posts even have millions of views in them. What do you think about Mohit and his team’s brilliant dance performances?

