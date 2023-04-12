Watch: Bride Enters Wedding Venue On Horseback, Internet Loves It

Earlier, weddings were a completely different concept as brides didn’t have much say in the matter. Everything was planned by the family members and elders. But now things have changed completely. From the wedding venue to the theme of the wedding, the style of the entry, the photo shoot and the dress, everything is planned by the bride according to her choice so that she can make the big day of her life memorable forever. Recently, a video of a bride went viral. In the clip, the bride is seen riding a horse to make the grand entry at her wedding.

The video is currently going viral and people were left watching in astonishment. This unique style entry of the bride has surprised everyone. The bride is seen slaying in a pink lehenga with golden detailing and has done glam makeup and rounded off her look with black glasses. Seeing this out-of-the-box entry of the bride, people forgot about the groom and just kept looking at her. Generally, we see grooms make grand entries wearing sherwani and riding a horse. But now the time has changed completely, instead of the groom, the bride took the impressive entry and made the heads turn. Her unique style was loved by all. All her friends and family were seen making entries along with her while dancing and her brothers and some of her friends are seen holding dupattas in front of her to make her entry more special.

The video was shared on the Instagram account Shubhavivahh and currently garnering everyone’s attention. “Why should boys have all the fun", reads the caption. The video has garnered over 132,000 views on Instagram so far. Take a look at it:

This video with the spectacular entry of the bride is being well-received on social media. Seeing the video one of the users commented, “This is so cute and adorable," and dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

