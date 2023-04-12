Watch: Bride Gets Her Relationship Timeline Inked On Her Hand With Mehndi

The mehndi function during marriages is one where the bride and the groom adorn their hands with henna tattoos. With beautiful designs inked on both hands, it is customary for the bride and groom to hide each other’s initials in the design. A woman decided to give her Mehndi design a unique twist. Instead of getting the groom’s initials inked, she got the important dates of her relationship designed on her palm.

The video showed the hand of the bride and the dates inked in a box on her palm. Each date marked a milestone in their relationship. The first date mentioned was December 5, 2021, and labelled ‘Instagram’, indicating that the couple first started interacting on the social media platform on that day. The second date labelled as ‘Proposal’ was January 19, 2022, and indicated that the groom proposed to the bride on that date.

The third date was April 25, 2022, and was labelled as ‘First meet,’ indicating that the bride and groom met each other for the first time on that day; and the last date mentioned was labelled ‘Wedding,’ suggesting that their marriage took place on January 31 this year.

The video went viral with over 1.97 crore views. The bride’s innovative approach made it clear to the viewers that it was a love marriage and those were the milestones of their romantic relationship. People loved this idea and lauded the bride in the comments.

One user wrote, “It just took 12 months for you guys to marry, congratulations!” Another user commented, “Instagram has now converted into shaadi.com. I guess I will have to find my groom from this platform too”.

Some others thought that the couple married in a hurry and did not actually experience love. Others shared stories of how they have or had been in a relationship but never made it to marriage because either their partner betrayed them or their families weren’t convinced of their wedding.

Many people congratulated the couple for a smooth sail and some even wanted to copy the bride’s idea and get their important dates inked on their hands.

