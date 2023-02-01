When we are school-going teens, we often discuss the umpteen ways we are going to enjoy ourselves at our friend’s wedding. However, as we grow up, work pressure, personal problems, and hectic schedules tend to ruin those plans. Sometimes, we cannot even attend our best friend’s wedding, further highlighting the inevitability of growing up. Amid all the uncertainty of life, it is always special when your friend group surprises you by randomly showing up at the pre-wedding festivities. Something almost similar happened with this bride-to-be.

The now-viral video that shows a group of friends, taking the would-be-bride by surprise at her mehendi ceremony by delivering a superb dance performance has taken the Internet by storm. Not just that, the woman broke into a pool of tears after watching the amazing act. The footage was dropped on Instagram on December 27 by one of the woman’s friends, Deepesh Mehta.

“Mere haal se, mere dard se, tu hai bekhabar. If her tears were water, Mumbai would’ve flooded,” read the hilarious caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepesh Mehta (@dee_extroverted_ambivert)

The video depicts two parallel frames. One captures the two male friends of the bride shaking a leg to the famous Punjabi track Mast Kalander from the film Heyy Babyy. The other shows the woman, sitting on a sofa, beside her fiance have mehendi art on her hands and legs.

The two friends seem to dance their hearts out on the track as the woman grooves too. Soon, the duo gestures toward the door and makes way for the third friend. The third individual makes a dapper entry, hooking everyone with his energetic moves, and the trio continues dancing to the Mast Kalander song. Unable to control her emotions, the woman breaks into happy tears, overwhelmed at their friends’ performance.

After the performance gets over, the group of three gathers around the woman and hugs her. The video subtitles of the heart-touching video read, “Wait till she cries… POV: you’ve successfully surprised your BFFFFF.”

The video has grabbed the attention of many social media users. While one user drew a reference from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and wrote, “Bunny from YJHD crashing Aditi’s wedding be like,” another quipped, “Preserve your friendship more than anything else.”

“CUTEST THING ON THE INTERNET,” commented a third. So far, the video has garnered more than 979k views and amassed over 134k likes on Instagram. Did the video make you emotional too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here