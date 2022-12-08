WATCH: Bride Pauses Wedding Makeup to Feed Her Pet Dog

People who have pet dogs can vouch that they become a crucial part of their families. Being a dog parent is a full-time job that requires a lot of dedication and time, no matter what day it is. An adorable video showing a bride pausing her wedding makeup session to feed her dog is the perfect example of unconditional love.

The video, posted on Instagram, is now making waves online. The bride, Divya, is shown in the video feeding her pet dog while sitting on the floor with partial makeup and hair done. While getting ready for her wedding, she took a break and fed the pet dog rice with her hands. The text in the video reads, “When the bride sets her priorities,” and we wholeheartedly concur.

The caption that accompanied the video reads, “Pets are always special. Pyara sa bond hota hai inke sath. My beautiful bride Divya took a break from getting ready as her Buzo was hungry and wanted to be fed with her hands.”

The woman and her pet dog’s endearing bond is rapidly gaining traction online. The wholesome video has had over one lakh views since it was shared a day ago.

Pet dogs have been known to steal the spotlight from the bride and groom in previously viral videos online. A few days ago, a video surfaced of a groom riding a bike into his wedding venue with his furry friend, who was also donning a sherwani.

In another incident, a family from Dhanbad in Jharkhand hosted an extravagant birthday party for their pet dog. The video of the party had gone viral. The family invited roughly 350 people to a lavish birthday celebration for their pet dog, Oscar, and dressed him in a suit that cost Rs 4,500.

