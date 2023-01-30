Indian weddings are certainly incomplete without stellar dance performances. Nowadays, it has become quite common to see the bride and groom perform on their special day. One such wedding video has been making a lot of buzz on the internet. In the video, a bride can be seen dancing to a song, which became trending on social media after a couple of hours. The video shows the bride dancing on stage while the groom standing next to her couldn’t control his laughter seeing her hilarious dance moves.

In the viral video, you can see that the bride and groom are standing on stage. Meanwhile, a song starts playing in the background and little girls there start grooving to it. After a few minutes, the bride is also seen taking to the dance floor without any hesitation. In the second half of the video, the bride is also seen making the groom dance. She holds the groom’s hand and asks him to dance, but he politely refuses. Check out the video here:

Moments after the video was shared online, several social media users commented on the video. “Super cool dance million views," wrote one. Another user added, “The bride is looking very happy." So far, the video has garnered over 6.8 million views and 129K likes.

The bride was seen dancing to the song ‘Palki Pe Hoke’. She was dressed in a stunning bright red lehenga, while her groom can be seen wearing a white suit-pant. In the clip, he can be seen watching her bride with a big, wide grin. The clip was shared on the social media account i_love_yau_1430.

