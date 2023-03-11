We all plan for our wedding day with minute details as we want it to be a perfect and memorable day in our lives so we can remember everything vividly. And when it comes to Indian weddings, they are giant celebrations, with months of planning. Now you can’t blame a bride for being annoyed when the choice of her song is not played as she makes her grand entry. Now a video is making rounds on the internet of a bride getting upset over the DJ for not playing her song at her entry.

In the video, the beautiful bride can be seen upset or we should say angry at the DJ for not playing the song from the start. She can be heard screaming, “1 minute 18 seconds se bajao (play the song from 1 minute 18 seconds).” After that, she was heard telling someone, “Main nhi jaoungi (I will not make an entry).” The people around the bride can be heard making the arrangements while some are trying to calm her down.

The text embedded read; “Pov: you are so impatient and so particular about entry song.”

The caption of the Instagram Reel read: “This is so funny so I decided to share it with you all. Being a filmy girl so particular about my entry song and that DJ was. But iske bad to pura dance event shuru ho gaya tha (But after this I will share the glimpses of the entire wedding).”

The social media users have mixed reactions to the viral clip while some said that the bride has to make her moments special and some differed by stating that she should have been prepared.

One of the users said, “I don’t think it’s so funny asking for the exact tune as it’s once in a lifetime moment and one should do all to make it special”

Another person commented, “If it’s that special then she should hv cared to make a composition of the music she want in a pen drive instead.”

Watch the Instagram Reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Wedding (@wedus.in)

The video has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views since it was uploaded on social media.

