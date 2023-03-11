CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hustle CultureJaved AkhtarWorm MoonCanada Desert SnowfallAI Atomic Bomb
Home » Buzz » Watch: Bride Upset As DJ Fails To Play Her Song, Leaves Internet Divided
1-MIN READ

Watch: Bride Upset As DJ Fails To Play Her Song, Leaves Internet Divided

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 14:35 IST

Delhi, India

In the video, the beautiful bride can be seen upset or we should say angry at the DJ for not playing the song from the start.

In the video, the beautiful bride can be seen upset or we should say angry at the DJ for not playing the song from the start.

The beautiful bride can be seen upset for not playing the song from the start.

We all plan for our wedding day with minute details as we want it to be a perfect and memorable day in our lives so we can remember everything vividly. And when it comes to Indian weddings, they are giant celebrations, with months of planning. Now you can’t blame a bride for being annoyed when the choice of her song is not played as she makes her grand entry. Now a video is making rounds on the internet of a bride getting upset over the DJ for not playing her song at her entry.

In the video, the beautiful bride can be seen upset or we should say angry at the DJ for not playing the song from the start. She can be heard screaming, “1 minute 18 seconds se bajao (play the song from 1 minute 18 seconds).” After that, she was heard telling someone, “Main nhi jaoungi (I will not make an entry).” The people around the bride can be heard making the arrangements while some are trying to calm her down.

The text embedded read; “Pov: you are so impatient and so particular about entry song.”

The caption of the Instagram Reel read: “This is so funny so I decided to share it with you all. Being a filmy girl so particular about my entry song and that DJ was. But iske bad to pura dance event shuru ho gaya tha (But after this I will share the glimpses of the entire wedding).”

RELATED NEWS

The social media users have mixed reactions to the viral clip while some said that the bride has to make her moments special and some differed by stating that she should have been prepared.

One of the users said, “I don’t think it’s so funny asking for the exact tune as it’s once in a lifetime moment and one should do all to make it special”

Another person commented, “If it’s that special then she should hv cared to make a composition of the music she want in a pen drive instead.”

Watch the Instagram Reel here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Indian Wedding (@wedus.in)

The video has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views since it was uploaded on social media.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. bride
  2. Buzz
  3. viral video
first published:March 11, 2023, 14:35 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 14:35 IST
Read More