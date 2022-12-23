Watch: Car Towed Within 60 Seconds of Being Parked Leaves Internet Confused

A viral video of a car being towed within 60 seconds of being parked has been doing the rounds on the internet of late. It shows a truck, at an unnamed location, taking less than a minute to arrive at the spot and tow the illegally parked automobile. The 58-second-long clip was shared on December 23 on Twitter.

It opens with the towing truck pulling up next to the parked four-wheeler. After inching closer to the car, the vehicle’s forks slide out and clamp the wheels, quickly raising the car above its chassis. Upon successfully towing the car, the truck drives away towards the end of the video.

“Towing a car in 60 seconds,” read the caption of the video.

Check out the viral video below:

Towing a car in 60 seconds.pic.twitter.com/WQU6WUVk2J— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 22, 2022

Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, several users shared their two cents on the same. An inquisitive user enquired, “But how do they make sure the car doesn’t fall off the side?? They didn’t strap it in!” Another also pointed out the same as they wrote, “Not even going to strap it down or anything.” So, in an attempt to answer these questions, one individual responded by revealing, “The metal bars not only move the car onto the truck but also can prevent it from rolling forward or backwards. The tires themselves prevent side movements. Still, the truck shouldn’t drive fast through curves.”

Someone also noted that the video looked like it was recorded in Turkey. Last, one of the users remarked, “Is this safe? I think the car should be securely strapped, clamped or something so it doesn’t fall… Super cool though”

Since being posted, the viral video has amassed over 1.8 million views and received more than 3.5k likes on the micro-blogging platform.

What are your views on this towing technique?

