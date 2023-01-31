Having pets is always a wonderful experience. They teach you so much about responsibility, make you feel less lonely and keep you entertained. Pets’ love towards you is unconditional, and videos of their bond with humans touch hearts on the internet. One such video of a cat talking in sign language to its deaf pet parent has gone viral on Twitter.

When this deaf man's cat realized that meowing was useless, he learned to communicate with him through signs pic.twitter.com/YfPRD8rRN2— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 28, 2023

The video was shared on Twitter on Saturday, January 28, with a caption that read: “When this deaf man’s cat realized that meowing was useless, he learned to communicate with him through signs.” The footage showed a man having his dinner, while his cat was sitting beside him. This cat is no normal feline, as it had learned to use sign language as its owner is deaf.

The way he chose to communicate was through signs, and the cat successfully conveyed its message of wanting to be fed thrice in the video. It used its paws and brought to its mouth to show that it wanted the man to feed him the food. When the man used to go back to eating, it would gain his attention by touching him and coming in his line of sight to ensure the man could see it.

The video has garnered more than 38 lakh views and over 2.28 lakh likes. People in the comments shared their views on the video.

It's not surprising to me.After loving two cats, I've seen how intelligent and beautiful they are.Only when you bond with a cat, will you truly know what they are; and why they're so special. I love dogs, too. Kind of forgotten about people — Craig (@CraigEbonce) January 29, 2023

A user commented, “It’s not surprising to me. After loving two cats, I’ve seen how intelligent and beautiful they are. Only when you bond with a cat, will you truly know what they are; and why they’re so special. I love dogs, too. Kind of forgotten about people.”

I get the paw on the face in the morning, lol. She does this to wake me up for morning love. We have our morning pets on her terms, then I get up and shake her feeder for her majesty’s breakfast (she knows how to use it but of course she prefers the staff (me) to do it for her). pic.twitter.com/hhaMUhnneW— Olyvia DeCuir (@austduchess1) January 28, 2023

Another user wrote, “I get the paw on the face in the morning, lol. She does this to wake me up for morning love. We have our morning pets on her terms, then I get up and shake her feed for her majesty’s breakfast (she knows how to use it but of course she prefers the staff (me) to do it for her).”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here