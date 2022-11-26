Watch: Cats Sharing Meal From a Bowl is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Pets often pull off shenanigans that are so adorable that we can watch them do it for hours. Both cats and dogs are popular pet choices, as they love cuddles and learn to cooperate with humans quite easily. But sometimes, when your single pet gets lonely, it becomes necessary to adopt another dog or cat as their friend or sibling — with whom they can play and spend time. One such video, showing the friendship between two pets, has surfaced on the internet. This video of two cats, peacefully sharing food by taking turns to have their meal from a bowl, has gone viral on Twitter.

The sharing of food is the basis of social life pic.twitter.com/3N62qGPV9y— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) November 25, 2022

While the video that went viral shows the cats passing the bowl to each other to share food, a user in the comments revealed that the video is reversed and the original video shows the cats taking turns and having a bowl of food one by one. However, the video is as hilarious as the reversed one, as the cats wait for the other one to have enough food before they snatch it to take their turn.

People commented on both videos and shared that they find them hilarious.

I think anyone who's had a cat immediately noticed the video is reversed— Maciek (@zmacu_) November 25, 2022

Yes! 🤣 thank you for saying it!— N&I (@nona_ingela) November 25, 2022

And here’s the actual video. pic.twitter.com/BGi5Ri710B— Andy Futter 🍃🍂🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@FutterAndy) November 25, 2022

The actual video is just as funny as the reverse version 🤣 😂— mark irwing (@markirwing) November 25, 2022

Cant beleive it!!! My cats take turns but they dont share like this!!! Amazing— Marcela (@marcelamerino) November 25, 2022

Many users suggested that we can learn a lot from animals, and sharing food is something that teaches us a lesson. Some of them couldn’t believe that the cats were so cooperative.

Would you adopt a cat after watching this cute video?

