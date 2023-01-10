Watch: Cheetah Runs At 100 kilometre Per Hour, Viral Video Leaves Internet Stunned

Cheetahs are considered to be the world’s fastest animals, making them great predators of the wild. Numerous videos on television channels like Discovery, Animal Planet, and Nat Geo often offer glimpses of how cheetahs hunt their potential prey in the blink of an eye. One such viral video of a cheetah running at a speed of 100 km per hour has grabbed the attention of social media users. The now-viral has been shared on Twitter on December 10, and it has been gaining traction ever since.

The 25-second clip was tweeted with the caption, “Cheetah accelerating to over 100 km/h (62.0 mph).” The stunning footage opens with a cheetah running at top speed in its natural habitat. With the dust rising like fumes, encircling the spotted animal, the cheetah can be seen sprinting forward with mind-blowing speed.

Cheetah accelerating to over 100 km/h (62.0 mph). pic.twitter.com/zY3ZRFyY6i— psychological🥀 (@PsychologyMind1) December 10, 2020

As the video progresses, the dangerous predator seems to accelerate its speed, sprinting across the sandy desert region by taking incredibly long strides. The cheetah looks magnificent as it makes a run at lightning speed across the vast expanse of the desert.

Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, Twitterati flocked to the comments section to express their stunned reactions. While one user exclaimed, “built for speed,” another simply commented, “Magnificent.” “Appears to have been filmed exactly at high Noon, judging by the shadows. Lunchtime!” pointed out a third individual.

built for speed 😉— r. cane (@rcanewrites) December 10, 2020

Appears to have been filmed exactly at high Noon, judging by the shadows. Lunch time!— Hank Kit Muster (@TerryOTwang) August 28, 2022

So far, the video has garnered over 10.9 million views with 748 likes on Twitter.

Although it is physically impossible to outrun a cheetah, another viral video revealing a deer taking Olympic-high jumps might startle even the predator.

And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to…….@ParveenKaswan Forwarded as received pic.twitter.com/iY8u37KUxB— WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) January 15, 2022

The video sparked disbelief among netizens as they watched a deer taking huge jumps, galloping at an unimaginable height to cross a muddy road. If it had not been recorded on camera, no one would have even believed that deer could take such enormous leaps.

