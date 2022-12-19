WATCH: Child’s Reaction to Father Singing Him Lullaby Will Melt Your Heart

Singing lullabies to put toddlers to sleep is a thing people usually associate with mothers, but a father is creating this notion with his recent viral clip. In the video, he can be singing a lullaby for his toddler who seems more than comfortable lying on top of the guitar. The little one looked calm and it appeared as though he was about to fall asleep.

The video has been garnering massive engagement ever since it was shared. “Fathers are men who dared to place the world’s biggest hopes and dreams in their children,” read the caption of the video.

Take a look:

“Fathers are men who dared to place the world's hopes and dreams in their children."Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son. pic.twitter.com/BKCNpnxF17 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 11, 2022

The tweeps bombarded the comment section to compliment the father’s gesture and the child’s cute reaction to it. One user wrote, “Beautiful! Men are just as nurturing as women. And what an enchanting voice. I also love how his baby is resting on the guitar!”

Beautiful! Men are just as nurturing as women. And what an enchanting voice. I also love how his baby is resting on the guitar!— Diana McFadden (@DianaMickyFee) December 19, 2022

A reaction shared by a user in Spanish roughly translated to, “That is why I say that the music of strings is so relaxing, it gives joy to the spirit, it feeds the soul, it moves hearts, it opens feelings, it gives joy and it is a therapy for the soul and love” another user penned.

Por eso digo que la música la de cuerdas es tan relajante da alegría al espíritu alimenta el alma mueve corazones abre sentimientos da gozo y es una terapia para el alma y el amor ..— Cesar Florez Saavedra (@CesarFl10588429) December 12, 2022

One of the users complimented the man for his voice and wrote, “Your voice is golden so beautiful thanks for sharing.”

Your voice is golden so beautiful thanks for sharing— Butterfly (@VinetAngelle) December 12, 2022

“Parents are the energy that moves the world!! What will you not do for your wife and kids? There is no society if there are not families,” read another reply to the video

Parents are the energy that moves the world!! What will you not do for your wife and kids? There is not society if there is not families.— 𝚄𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚍 𝚂𝚞𝚋𝚓𝚎𝚌𝚝. ἡ ἀλήθεια ἐλευθερώσ (@SubjectUnnamed) December 11, 2022

In another similar clip, a father went viral after pulling the ultimate dad move to fetch a balloon stuck on the ceiling. The clip posted on Twitter showed the man grabbing his child, and throwing him up in the air to get the balloon before safely landing back in his father’s arms.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here