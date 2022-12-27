Watch: Chinese Couple Uses COVID-19-Proof Umbrella To Go Shopping Amid Rising Cases

China is currently facing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. Amid this, a video of a Chinese couple going shopping in a supposed COVID-19-proof umbrella recently went viral on the internet. People’s Daily China posted the video on Twitter, and it quickly became a trending topic of discussion on the micro-blogging platform. In the video, the Chinese couple is seen giving self-precaution a unique twist by using a one-of-its-kind umbrella to go buy groceries amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The video shows how the couple covered themselves with an umbrella to protect themselves from contracting the deadly virus. They held an umbrella that provided them with a polyethene wall from all sides. In the clip, even the people around them, in what appears to be a market, seemed to be a little surprised.

They moved around with the protective plastic cover surrounding them. As the video progressed, the woman was seen lifting the cover just a little to buy vegetables and quickly pulling it back down to prevent any form of transmission. She followed the same process while making the payment, too.

“A Chinese couple takes self-protection to another level…” read the caption of the viral video.

Take a look:

A Chinese couple takes self-protection to another level… pic.twitter.com/ovPlIaAeZg— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) December 22, 2022

So far, the video has amassed more than 80K views and received hundreds of likes on Twitter. Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, several users took to the comments section of the tweet to share their views. One user wrote, “A whole nother level…they should have had some sort of sleeve/arm attachment so that they don’t even have to lift it up to conduct transactions.” Another remarked, “New trick to protect yourself from the cold.” A third user commented, “Fascinating but from the legside gap, the virus may attack.”

