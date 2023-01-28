A video of a bride patiently waiting to walk down the aisle took Instagram by storm. In the viral wedding video, the event coordinator is seen yanking the door with all his might as the bride waits for her entry. While the other part of the video shows the event coordinator asking for assistance as he failed to open the church gate alone. The bride, who is recognised as Ghie Anne Marie Cioco, maintains her calm even as the coordinator struggles to open the door.

Check out the video here

The video has been shared on the page called Philippine Star. Moments after the video was shared online, several social media users commented on the video. One user wrote, “I’d take that as a sign I hope all works out for her marriage”. Another user commented, “Pinto be like: “there will be no wedding! Everyone go home!" One user also wrote, “Behind the scenes of every beautiful wedding".

This incident occurred on August 16, 2022, in Masbate city in the Philippines. So far, the video has garnered over 318K views and 27K likes.

Wedding videographer Zye Lee said, “If the helpful planners weren’t present, more pictures might not have been possible. “It was funny when the door almost wouldn’t open like it didn’t want the wedding to happen," added Lee. The coordinators were thankfully present and did their best to open it. The church location was lovely and historic.

The videographer further said that everything at the wedding went without a hitch. “The wedding was a success. Everyone enjoyed themselves and their special occasion," he stated.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here