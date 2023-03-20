Adulteration is not new for vendors. From flour to grains and from fruits to vegetables, almost everything is mixed with either similar-looking inedible materials or with chemicals to make fruits and vegetables look fresh. Moreover, it is difficult to differentiate between the original and the adulterated product as the people who do so make sure that they don’t leave any loose ends. One such video went viral on Twitter and LinkedIn that showed a man demonstrating how stale coriander leaves can be made to look fresh by dousing them with chemicals.

A two minute real life horror story. 😱 pic.twitter.com/gngzaTT56q— Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) March 17, 2023

The video was shared by social activist Amit Thadhani on Twitter, and he mentioned the source as a LinkedIn post by Devarajan Rajagopalan. The video was captioned, “This is a 105-sec live video of how vegetables and fruits are freshened by washing them in chemicals. In just a minute, vegetables look fresh. This is the reason for the increase in critical illnesses nowadays.” The video shows how stale coriander leaves, after being doused in chemicals, take a couple of minutes to swell and then start looking as if they are fresh.

The video has gathered over 4.68 lakh views on Twitter and 2.6k reactions on LinkedIn. People in the comment section on Twitter discussed the video and the possibility of vendors carrying out such dangerous adulterations.

This is why Cancer hospitals, medical shops, hospitals are increasing. Rise/more access to these is not health absence of these is health. I remember there was one small medical shop which I use to visit only for Amurtanzan once in a month. Now a days most visit weekly once.— Pratap (@VeeraPratapDesu) March 18, 2023

A user commented, “This is why Cancer hospitals, medical shops, and hospitals are increasing. Rise/more access to these is not health absence of these is health. I remember there was one small medical shop which I use to visit only for Amrut Anjan once a month. Nowadays most visit weekly once.”

Others suggested that it was a misleading video and commented that the chemical or water shown was harmless.

Nothing wrong in this ! Basically it’s a silicon based compounded used as additives for increasing efficacy of pesticide. It’s harmless &can be used for spraying with zero day PHI. It’s approved to use in organic as well. But the usage is nt for making produce look fresh though— Maneesh Dumbre (@mrdumbre) March 17, 2023

A user commented, “Nothing wrong with this! It’s a silicon-based compound used as an additive for increasing the efficacy of pesticides. It’s harmless &can be used for spraying with zero-day PHI. It’s approved to use in organic as well. But the usage is not for making products look fresh though.”

I do believe the content is overcooked to get more reach.I don’t think it was spoiled green leaf, fresh leaves were dipped in water to make it look shrunk and then dipped in some chemical to get rid of the water content and the leaves restores its original shape.— Suresh M (@shalomsureshm) March 18, 2023

A second user commented, “I do believe the content is overcooked to get more reach. I don’t think it was a spoiled green leaf, fresh leaves were dipped in water to make it look shrunk and then dipped in some chemical to get rid of the water content and the leaves restore their original shape.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here