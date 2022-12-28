CHANGE LANGUAGE
Watch: Cobra Hangs From Main Door Of The House, Users Call It 'Best Security System'
Watch: Cobra Hangs From Main Door Of The House, Users Call It ‘Best Security System’

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The clip went viral immediately, and viewers shared their feedback in the comment section.

The snake had spread his hood, which showed that he is angry and ready to attack.

When we think or talk about snakes, cobras are considered the most dangerous ones. There are other snakes too that are poisonous, but cobra tops the list. Now think what would happen if such a poisonous snake guarded your house’s main door? No one would have the courage to enter your house. Recently, one such incident took place when a cobra was seen protecting a house!

This bizarre clip has been posted by the Twitter account @TheFigen_. In the video, a cobra can be seen hanging from the main door of the house. The snake was coming out of a crack between the wooden door and the frame. He has spread his hood, which shows that he is angry and ready to attack. As soon as the person making the clip goes near him, he tries to attack him, but the person immediately moves away. After this, the snake seems to get alert again and reinstates its position.

The video was shared with a funny caption, “The safest security system!”

The clip went viral immediately, and viewers shared their feedback in the comment section. One of the users commented, “I would simply have a heart attack and be done," while another one wrote, “That’s huge? Were they able to get him out? Assuming that’s in India or possibly South Africa or Australia? Yikes!” While one jokingly said, “Never been a fan of the hoodie.” “ Oh my! He should be charged with trespass, but I don’t want to argue with him,” wrote another person.

Earlier this month, another video of a cobra went viral on social media where a man was seen giving a bath to a cobra.

first published:December 28, 2022, 12:03 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 12:03 IST
