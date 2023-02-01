We all love to watch animal videos on social media. However, sometimes, we come across absurd videos online. And the videos we hate, no matter what, are the videos showing people attacking animals for no reason. It’s perhaps okay to attack animals when they attack you for self-defence but it makes no sense to attack them when they are not harming you.

One such video has gone viral on social media. A video showing a snake retaliating after it was shot at twice has surfaced on Twitter. Take a look:

Don't bring a gun to a cobra fight! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/qGshAWdjHu— Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) December 16, 2022

The video was shared by “Instant Karma” with the text, “Don’t bring a gun to a cobra fight!” The video shows a man aiming a gun at a cobra and shooting at it twice. He expected the snake to retreat but what happened next was unexpectedly the opposite. The snake retaliated and moved towards the man to attack him as soon as the man fired the second shot. The video ended with the man trying to escape after the snake swiftly started moving towards him.

The video has gone viral on the microblogging platform with more than 2.7 lakh views and over 6.5K likes. People in the comments discussed how attacking animals was not right and the man had it coming.

You deserve it.— RezClay (@RezClay) December 17, 2022

A user commented, “You deserve it.”

Should have had a Taurus Judge. Great trail gun. .410-bore is great for small animals like snakes and .45 LC for anything else. lol— PoopyPants (@Liquidacid23) December 17, 2022

Another user commented, “Should have had a Taurus Judge. Great trail gun. .410-bore is great for small animals like snakes and .45 LC for anything else.”

It's wrong..you don't have any rights to do this .— Rakesh Radhakrishnan (@LoveYou10128) December 28, 2022

A third user wrote, “It’s wrong. You don’t have any right to do this.”

Others asked why the man did not leave it alone and tried to kill it for no reason at all. They thought the man was cruel and “stupid” for doing what he did. They seemed to be against his actions and objected to his attack on the cobra.

