It’s been almost a month since Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan hit the theatres and the craze around the movie and its songs is still going rock-strong on social media. People seem to can’t get over Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan as multiple videos of them recreating the song in their own style have been shared on the internet. Now, a video of professors from the commerce department of Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College shaking a leg to the popular song Jhoome Jo Pathaan with their students has gone viral on social media. It has left users in awe of the “coolest professors."

The video went viral after it was shared by the Instagram handle of the Department of Commerce, Jesus and Mary College with a caption that read, “Glimpses of a fun filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen’23.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Department of Commerce (@departmentofcommercejmc)

In the short clip, some students are seen grooving to the song during a flash mob organised as a part of their college fest. After a short pause, four professors enter the frame and steal the show by dancing to the popular song, gracefully dressed in sarees. They nailed the hook step of the song.

The video was first shared on February 12 and has since received over 1.2 million views and the number seems to be steadily increasing. The incredible performance by the professors has left the internet amazed with several users flooding the comments section with compliments.

One user commented, “I wish to have professors like these.” Another user wrote, “JMC got the coolest professors .” “The song is the mood of the nation,” another comment read.

The craze for the song is not just limited to India but also abroad where fans have been spotted dancing to it in the theatres and on the streets.

Recently, an Indonesian dance group recreated not just the hook steps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, but the entire song which included them wearing outfits similar to those worn by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. This video was shared by Youtuber Vina Fans on her channel.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here