WATCH: Cute Prince Louis Steals Spotlight During Christmas Walkabout at Sandringham

One of the most famous Christmas traditions for the British Royal Family is the walkabout at Sandringham. This year’s walkabout was significantly different in two ways. This was the first Christmas in many people’s memory without Queen Elizabeth II. Another difference was the debut of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest son, Prince Louis at the walkabout. And without a doubt, he stole the limelight just with his debut. The young prince was seen running around and having a wonderful time with his parents and siblings. But if it was one moment that especially made social media smile, it was Prince Louis running to catch up with his family.

This adorable moment was shared by many users on Twitter, who were finding it hilarious. Many mentioned how sweet it was to see the young prince grinning outside the Church at Sandringham. Others shared snaps of his interacting with the public and collecting gifts. A Twitter user shared the clip and captioned, “Here’s a video of Prince Louis running to give the flowers to Princess Charlotte.”

Here's a video of Prince Louis running to give the flowers to Princess Charlotte 😍 pic.twitter.com/zdXDZQNkFx— Reignnnnnn❤️ (@chacha_sg725) December 26, 2022

“Oops, Prince Louis stayed with the public too long and has to run to catch up with his parents and his siblings! This is adorable and funny at the same time,” wrote another user.

Oupss, Prince Louis stayed with the public too long and has to run to catch up with his parents and his siblings ! This is adorable and funny at the same time 😂😂🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/xvsydZs6Tm— 0livia ♡ (@OliviaLoveCena) December 25, 2022

Another tweet read, “Prince Louis is me when my parents shout that Christmas lunch is ready.”

This Christmas King Charles III also delivered his first speech as the monarch. In his speech, the monarch reflected on the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in his Christmas Day broadcast. In his speech, he mentioned delivering the speech from the Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle. The place where his parents are laid to rest.

He reminisced about the “deeply touching” letters, cards, and messages which people had sent the new monarch and his consort. King Charles III thanked the public for the love and sympathy they had shown the entire royal family. His speech concluded with the desire to find hope for the future. For everyone to celebrate it and cherish it together.

Which royal family moment caught your eye at this year’s Christmas celebration?

