WATCH: Dad Makes Stunning Mickey Mouse Art Out of Daughter's Scribbles on Wall

Children scribbling on the wall is often a hectic task for parents. But this father has found a way around it. On Wednesday, a video of a man turning his daughter’s wall scribble into a stencil painting went viral on the Internet. The video begins with a toddler drawing on a wall using markers. On seeing this, her dad is heard asking her not to draw on the wall in the background. Surprisingly, he ends up creating a painting with stencils and spray paint that incorporates his daughter’s drawing.

The video continues with the father bringing a stencil of Mickey Mouse. He goes on to use the spray paint to cover the stencil, ensuring that his daughter’s artwork is not affected. He repeats the process and incorporates his little girl’s wall art into the stencil product. The finished product looks stunning, and his daughter’s reaction to it has gone viral. Towards the end of the video, he is heard asking his daughter, “now, what do we learn?” to which she responds saying, “don’t draw on the wall”. Along with the video, the caption also read, “Dad supports his daughter… and great art”.

Dad supports his daughter… and great art. pic.twitter.com/d3F6AXdlxB— Figen (@TheFigen_) January 18, 2023

The video amassed over 8 million views ever since it was online. Social media users were stunned upon seeing this video and went on to praise the father-daughter duo. One of the users wrote, “Maybe Mickey shouldn’t quit his day job, I’m not sure he’s gonna make it as a painter”.

Maybe Mickey shouldn’t quit his day job, I’m not sure he’s gonna make it as a painter…— brandon005 (@brandon005) January 19, 2023

Another user wrote, “For whatever weird reasons Dads/Men love their daughters the most”.

For whatever weird reasons Dads/Men love their daughters the most…— 𝗔𝗹𝗽𝗲𝘀𝗵.𝗖.𝗚𝘂𝗷𝗷𝗮𝗿 (@Alpesh_C_Gujjar) January 18, 2023

One more user wrote, “Looks like the dad had a lot more fun than his daughter”.

Looks like the dad had a lot more fun than his daughter.— toffetomas (@toffetomas) January 18, 2023

Previously, a video of a child scribbling on a car with lipstick went viral. The video shows the toddler scribbling on a white car while wearing a cute animal onesie. Both doors of the car have red lines, loops, and holes – the same colour as the lipstick. Several lipsticks can be seen on the road. Following this joyful activity, the child drops the lipstick and dashes away from the scene on his toy tricycle. Along with the video, the caption read, “He’ll own a body shop one day.”

He’ll own a body shop one da 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jhx6qOxY95— Morissa Schwartz 📚 (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 20, 2022

The video garnered over one million views as of now.

