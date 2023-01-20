WATCH: Dadi's Reaction On Her First-ever Flight to Attend Granddaughter's Wedding is too Pure

Do you remember your first flight ever? You must have been filled with excitement and happiness. Recently, an 83-year-old grandmother boarded a flight for the first time to reach her granddaughter’s wedding venue. Documenting the trip, her relatives shared it online. They posted a video on an Instagram handle called Badi Mummy, a dedicated account for this loving and adorable grandma. The video garnered the attention of the netizens who were reminded of their own grandma and has also spread cheer among them.

The video of the octogenarian has gone viral, and you can see the grandmother leaving home for the airport, and boarding the flight with her family members. She smiles with her boarding pass in hand and looks eager for her first flight. The text on the video read, “POV (Point of View): Taking my first flight at 83 to get my granddaughter married”. The video has garnered 6.7 million views.

The sweet video left a smile on netizens’ faces. One user wrote, “My “biji” experienced her first flight at the age of 79 to go to London and “chill” with her cousins for a few days alone”. Another user missed her badi ammi and wrote, “She is looking like my grandmother who died in August. We also used to call her Badi Ammi. Lots of love for u Amma. My eyes are full of tears”.

One more user wrote, “Loads of blessings and love to the family who is taking such care like a baby and the inspiration, will and love she’s having and travelling so far. Wish you with Good Health”. One user was reminded of her grandmother’s first flight and wrote, “Reminded me of my nani’s sister who came on her first flight to get me married. She was mentally handicapped and lived with us all our life like our second nani. She passed away a couple of months ago but I’m so glad she got to experience flying before she left us. She was always so curious and would ask us a million questions about what it felt like”.

Check out the video here-

An absolutely adorable video, right?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here