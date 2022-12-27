WATCH: Dead Leaf on Outside, Luminous Butterfly on Inside. This Living Creature is a Work of Art

Who doesn’t like a good puzzle, especially when the challenge is about spotting something? These days intriguing pictures related to flora and fauna often test the intelligence of internet users. One such video which has left Twitteratis gawking is of a butterfly. And, its near-perfect camouflage technique. Let us tell you camouflaging is one of the defence mechanisms used by species for survival. The Kallima inachus butterfly is also one of them. With its wings closed, this butterfly closely resembles a dried autumn leaf. However, when it spread its wings, a luminous colour pattern unfolds. It surely is the cleverest camouflage.

A video of this mesmerising camouflage was shared by a Twitter account called Fascinating. “Incredible camouflage of the Kallima inachus butterfly,” the tweet read.

Have a look:

Incredible camouflage of the Kallima inachus butterfly.pic.twitter.com/2CHYdYzgHZ— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 26, 2022

So far, the 19-second video has clocked over 13.7 million views and has garnered a bunch of reactions from Internet users, who were stunned to watch the beautiful camouflage display.

One of the users shared two images of the Kallima inachus butterfly, one depicting its appearance in the dry season, while the second image showcased how the insect looked in the wet season.

“Its like two leafs joined together to fly,” another user opined.

its like two leafs joined together to fly.— X١١ (@mbmtfyj) December 27, 2022

Twitteratis were impressed with the beauty of the butterfly. While many believed it is the beauty of God’s creation, others termed it evolution. One of them said, “I cannot understand how anyone could say that there is no GOD.”

I cannot understand how anyone could say that there is no GOD!!!— Monica Batch (@AuntyPrissy) December 26, 2022

“I don’t know how someone can see something like this and not be amazed by evolution,” read another tweet on the microblogging site.

I don’t know how someone can see something like this and not be amazed by evolution.— BadLefty (@badlefty) December 26, 2022

“When I watch such videos, I get a sense of awe that makes me wonder how it is that evolution gets these patterns so perfect? I understand that it happens across millions of years and I guess that increases the probability, but I still believe something else is at play,” a user shared.

When I watch such videos, I get a sense of awe that makes me wonder how is it that evolution gets these patters so perfect? I understand that it happens across millions of years and I guess that increases the probability, but I still believe something else is at play.— Haitham Al Subaihi (@haitham_subaihi) December 26, 2022

What are your thoughts on this butterfly camouflage?

