Watch: Deadly Black Mamba Found Underneath a Family’s Christmas Tree

Christmas brings along with it, merriment, celebrations and jubilations, and a Christmas tree is one of the most common decorations used worldwide to signify the holiday. Most Christmas celebrations are incomplete without a decorated and well-lit Christmas tree and a family in South Africa was planning to do the same but had a close shave in the process.

A Christmas tree is laden with gifts, stars and toys but this family found a big, live venomous snake in the Christmas tree that they purchased a few days before Christmas. They had a shock of their life when, while decorating the tree, the snake crawled out from inside the tree.

To get rid of the poisonous snake, the family summoned a professional snake catcher. The man who was hired to get rid of the snake, Nick Evans, posted the incident on Facebook for everyone to see.

Nick Evans jokingly called the snake an early Christmas present from Santa Claus and went on to explain how the snake had probably climbed up and hidden inside the tree after being disturbed by the gardener outside in the garden.

“I picked it up from where it was hiding, with the tongs, lifted it over the wires and things that could get knocked over, put it on the lounge floor and pinned it down. It is about 2.1m, with a bit of the tail missing as well. Quite a relaxed specimen, despite its ordeal,” he said while sharing a picture of the snake as well.

The snake that came out of the tree is not just any other snake but the black mamba, which is considered to be the second most poisonous snake in the world. Its total length can be up to 10 feet and the snake found in the tree was 6 feet. The neurotoxin can be released from its bite, which can kill a human being in just 20 minutes.

