Watch: Depth of This Shallow Looking Glacial Lake Will Leave You Stunned

Time and again, nature has fascinated humans with its beauty and mysteries. Some marvels of nature are breathtaking and can leave you wonderstruck and a recent video of a glacial lake is a testament to the same. It also proves that what natural structures show you at first glance can also be deceiving. In the video, a shallow lake is seen near a glacier, but the catch here is that it is not really shallow. Its depth is unfathomable, which is seen towards the end of the video.

The video, shared on Twitter recently, shows a glacial water body in some cold and icy part of the world. The lake, from its appearance, does not look so deep at all. However, the person making the video then decides to give the viewers a glimpse of the depths, which makes for an astounding watch.

Once the camera goes underwater, you will realise that the water is so deep that it looks like an entirely different world down there. The imagery inside the water looks right out of a scene from the upcoming James Cameron film, Avatar: The Way of the Water. It is indeed amazing that a water body that looks so shallow from the outside can actually be so deep.

A look into how deep a seemingly shallow glacial body of water is 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oKhJR4eJRN— OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 2, 2022

Since being posted, the video has amassed more than 5 lakh views and over 31 thousand likes. Although the sheer beauty of nature has left many impressed, some are finding it hard to believe it and calling the video fake, claiming that the underwater part is created digitally.

What are your thoughts on this marvel of nature?

