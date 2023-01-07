Watch: Diver Saving A Fish Trapped In Plastic Bag Wins Hearts On Internet

People have been warned time and again that they should not use plastic bags, as it can pose serious harm to the environment. The worst scenario is that these bags often end up in oceans and aquatic animals like seals and dolphins can suffocate and get entangled in plastic bags. An old video, shared in 2019, has resurfaced which shows how a fish was fighting for life after getting stuck in a plastic bag. The fish could have lost its life, until a diver came to its rescue.

He helped the fish get out of that bag and saved its life. This 52-second video has been reshared on Twitter by a user Mike Hudema. “This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic. Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater. It’s time to end plastic pollution,” read the tweet.

Social media users can see that it was not an easy task for the diver to free the fish withering in pain. The fish was stuck inside a polythene packet and the diver had a hard time getting it out from that plastic bag. But, he didn’t lose hope and finally could save the life of the fish. The other diver,who was making the video of this incident, applauded his partner.

This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic.Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater. It's time to end plastic pollution. This boxing day. Buy less.#ActOnClimate #ocean vid @PearlProtectors pic.twitter.com/iAWiySEChS — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) December 26, 2022

This heart-melting gesture by the divers has won the appreciation of social media users. A user wrote that these divers will be rewarded by the almighty for their holy deed.

Another user came up with a suggestion for reducing the vast amount of plastic waste. He wrote that the countries responsible for dumping this huge amount of plastic waste in the ocean should be sanctioned immediately.

This video was re-shared by Mike on December 26 and has amassed a lot of likes, views and responses.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here