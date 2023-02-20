Some people have a special affinity for water. From acing the freestyle to doing a backstroke, their swimming skills often impress the masses. One of the most vital components of being a good swimmer is holding your breath underwater. Once you master the act of holding your breath for long hours, swimming will become much easier for you. One such video of an adept professional diver, Florian Dagoury, performing mind-boggling gymnastics underwater has hooked social media users. According to Yahoo News, the 34-year-old diver is ranked second in the world for holding his breath underwater in static apnea.

The now-viral video was dropped on YouTube by ABC7 on February 11. The amazing video opens with Florian warming up underwater inside the blue waters of a swimming pool. After a few seconds devoted to stretching, he prepares himself for a slow run. With steady hands and an impossible breath-control capability, the freediver performs the perfect somersault underwater, doing a 360-degree turnaround.

Florian does not stop at that. After the super-impressive summersault, he then goes on to execute a mid-water flip three times. Making sure not to touch his body on the swimming pool surface, the skilled diver carries out three applaud-worthy, swift flips, before setting his foot on the surface. After achieving the feat, he once again raises his hands and displays a winning fist gesture, before swimming his way back to the water’s surface.

Contrary to ordinary people and swimmers who can hold their breath for 10-12 seconds, Florian can hold his breath for 2-4 minutes. In this video too, the efficient diver performs the water stunts for almost a minute. The YouTube description states that the video footage was recorded by Gert Leroy from a diving centre in Phuket.

Earlier, in an interview with social media intelligence agency Storyful, Gret revealed, “Florian and I try to bring freediving to a broader public by making this kind of short video. As breath-holding is a ‘static’ activity, there is not much to show in a video. So we try to make things more interesting by performing all kinds of fun stuff underwater.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here