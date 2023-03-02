Social media has a variety of videos, which show heartwarming ways in which animals react or act in situations. While some of them are funny accidents, where animals run into objects and hit their heads, others show pets helping each other in tough times. One such video of a dog trying and successfully saving a cat that had fallen into a waterbody has gone viral on Twitter.

A dog dives to save his scared cat friend who has fallen into the water pic.twitter.com/gNVVUXUVGn— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) March 1, 2023

The clip was shared with the text, “A dog dives to save his scared cat friend who has fallen into the water.” The video shows a cat, half drowned in water, holding onto an object with all his strength. The cat is visibly scared and clueless as to how to get out of the water. A dog can be seen trying to figure out ways to save the cat. The dog first tries to go near the cat and tries to bring it out using its jaws but realises soon after that it isn’t possible to do so. The dog then, not caring about its life, decides to dive into the water.

The cat climbs on the canine’s back and jumps out of the water. The dog makes its way out and the video ends with the rescue mission turning out to be successful. The footage has gone viral on the microblogging platform with more than 4 lakh views.

People shared their thoughts below the video. Some were glad to see this clip of the cat and dog’s friendship, others thought that the person recording the whole incident could have intervened to help either the animals.

A user commented, “Stop posting these videos where the person filming does nothing to help these animals! That dog is struggling at the end, and they keep filming rather than helping.”

Another user commented, “Dogs are beautiful. That cat would not repay the favour to a dog.”

A third user commented, “Instead of filming, the human filming should help those little animals! But filming is more important to humans than helping!”

Some deemed the dog a hero and others deemed the person taping to be the villain.

