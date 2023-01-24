Watch: Dog Sings Duet With Her Pet Mom, Internet Loves It

Dogs love to spend time with their owners. And there is no dearth of videos on the Internet, capturing the cute bond between pets and their owners. One such video of a dog singing a duet with his pet mom is making rounds on the Internet. In the viral video, the pet baby Casper is seen with her pet mom Pam Quinn. The video shows the lady singing while sitting on a couch with her earphones plugged in. Meanwhile, her dog is seen sitting on top of the sofa’s backrest. The short clip shows the lady vibing to the song Impossible/It’s Possible from R&H’s Cinderella with her dog.

Check out the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pam Quinn (@casperandpam)

The text of the video reads, “He gives us the actual lyrics in this one”. So far, the video has accumulated over 196k views and more than 12k likes. Just as soon as the video was posted on Instagram, several social media users rushed to the comment section to share their views on the video.

Here’s what people say in the video’s comments section:

One user wrote, “Casper & Pam, it’s time for me to tell you how much I love your posts ! Thank you for your happiness and commitment”. Another user commented, “Hahaha. I love watching you and your dog. Your reaction is always so funny”. One user also commented, “Perfection Casper! Right on cue too”.

Here is the video

Pam Quinn often shares videos with her pet dog Casper and they often trend. Not too long ago, she posted a duet song video with her dog in which she is asking Casper to let her sing alone. She captioned the video, “Let me SING!!!.”

