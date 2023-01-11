Watch: Dolphin Takes a Leap Out of Ocean, Performs Stunning Aerial Stunts

The internet keeps treating us to some amazing content from across the globe in the form of pictures and videos. Now a video of a dolphin has gone viral that shows the mammal in all its glory doing some breathtaking stunts.

In the video, uploaded on Twitter, a dolphin is seen taking a leap out of the ocean before spinning multiple times mid-air. It then gets its body in position and dives back into the water with a huge splash. “The acrobat,” the user wrote in the caption.

Within days of being shared, the video gained traction and amassed more than a million views on Twitter. Many users seemed impressed by the dolphin’s ability to pull off such a stunt.

“Straight 10s for that performance,” a user wrote.

One user asked, “Wonder if that belly flop at the end is painful?”

A person claimed that, “Spinner Dolphins usually spin 7 times per jump”.

“Maybe, but too much splash on entry. Judges are going to penalize it big time,” a user joked.

“Ouchie. That was awesome…. but also the biggest belly flop I’ve ever seen!” a comment read.

Another user said, “If I could do that I’d totally be doing it every day. Amazing”.

One user shed some light on this behaviour of dolphins. “The leaping and spinning likely serve several purposes, including the removal of irksome remoras, fish that latch on to eat parasites. Biologists also think the dolphins use their moves to communicate,” the comment read.

According to National Geographic, spinning dolphins are quite playful and are skilled at acrobats. They frequently jump out of the water to perform beautiful aerial manoeuvres. Spinner dolphins have the ability to jump up to 10 feet high and spin multiples times in the air.

Just a few days ago, another video of a dolphin had gone viral where the marine creature jumps out of water while as a rainbow appears right above it.

